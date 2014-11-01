What if you received a box filled with mysterious toys from a fourth spatial dimension?
Playfully explore and marvel at beautiful shapes powered by a groundbreaking 4D+time physics system.
Poke, throw, roll and watch as they disappear into a dimension you can't see.
Get an intuitive feel for how four-dimensional objects behave:
Become a child of the fourth dimension.
In this case the 4th dimension is not time but a 4th dimension of space that works just like the first three dimensions we are familiar with. If you count time these toys are 5D.
It turns out that the rules of how objects bounce, slide and roll around can be generalized to any number of dimensions, and this toy lets you experience what that would look like.

"Our inability to see all the dimensions of a 4-D world doesn't mean that we can't navigate it, that we can't reach out and feel it with our digital fingertips." —Chris Suellentrop, Wired magazine

By Marc ten Bosch
"Meanwhile, in the adjoining room, Emma was sliding the beads to and fro in the abacus. The motions didn't seem so strange now. Even when the beads vanished. She could almost follow that new direction—almost—"
—Lewis Padgett, Mimsy Were the Borogoves